

Nov 28, 2025 This week’s theme

Nouning the verb, verbing the noun



This week’s words

cavil

shirtfront

foin

flyspeck

toboggan



Artist unknown Nouning the verb, verbing the noun A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



toboggan PRONUNCIATION: (tuh-BOG-uhn)

MEANING: noun: 1. A flat-bottomed sled curled up at the front. 2. A sharp decline. verb intr.: 1. To ride a toboggan. 2. To decline rapidly.

ETYMOLOGY: From one of the languages of the Algonquian family spoken by American Indians. Perhaps from Mi’kmaq topagan (sled). Earliest documented use: 1829.

NOTES: The word began on snowy hills but now often appears on Wall Street, where tobogganing is significantly less fun.

Childhood: toboggan = delight

Adulthood: toboggan = your portfolio

Ideally, a toboggan is the only place where it’s optimistic to say, “It’s all downhill from here.” When politicians toboggan in polls, there is rarely a hot cocoa at the bottom. In the Southern US, a toboggan is also a knit hat (a beanie).

USAGE:

Tom Roeder; Unenviable Tasks Await Returning Lawmakers; The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colorado); Jan 12, 2010.



See more usage examples of “Retirement Association of Colorado took an $11 billion investment hit in 2008, when Wall Street tobogganed into recession.”Tom Roeder; Unenviable Tasks Await Returning Lawmakers;(Colorado Springs, Colorado); Jan 12, 2010.See more usage examples of toboggan in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When nations grow old, the arts grow cold and commerce settles on every tree. -William Blake, poet, engraver, and painter (28 Nov 1757-1827)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate