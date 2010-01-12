|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 28, 2025This week’s theme
Nouning the verb, verbing the noun
This week’s words
cavil
shirtfront
foin
flyspeck
toboggan
Artist unknown
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
toboggan
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From one of the languages of the Algonquian family spoken by American Indians. Perhaps from Mi’kmaq topagan (sled). Earliest documented use: 1829.
NOTES:
The word began on snowy hills but now often appears on Wall Street, where tobogganing is significantly less fun.
Childhood: toboggan = delight
Adulthood: toboggan = your portfolio
Ideally, a toboggan is the only place where it’s optimistic to say, “It’s all downhill from here.” When politicians toboggan in polls, there is rarely a hot cocoa at the bottom. In the Southern US, a toboggan is also a knit hat (a beanie).
USAGE:
“Retirement Association of Colorado took an $11 billion investment hit in 2008, when Wall Street tobogganed into recession.”
Tom Roeder; Unenviable Tasks Await Returning Lawmakers; The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colorado); Jan 12, 2010.
See more usage examples of toboggan in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When nations grow old, the arts grow cold and commerce settles on every tree. -William Blake, poet, engraver, and painter (28 Nov 1757-1827)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith