Flyspeck on an apple. Despite the name, no fly took credit for this artwork. It’s the work of a harmless fungus. The apple suffers only a cosmetic indignity.
Photo: Katie Hargrav
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flyspeck
ETYMOLOGY:
From fly + speck, from Old English fleogan + specca. Earliest documented use: noun: 1723, verb: 1850.
USAGE:
“In 1948, the Rev. Tim LaHaye, fresh out of seminary and working on an undergraduate degree at Bob Jones University, accepted a pastorate in Pumpkintown, SC, a flyspeck of a town so puny it doesn’t even appear on state maps.”
Rob Boston; Left Behind; Church & State (Silver Spring, Maryland); Feb 2002.
“Looking tense and tired, Smith watched as Cherry and Lutz flyspecked his creation.”
Keith Naughton; The Fast and the Luxurious; Newsweek (New York); Jan 13, 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Use only that which works and take it from any place you can find it. -Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor (27 Nov 1940-1973)
