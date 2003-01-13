

Flyspeck on an apple. Despite the name, no fly took credit for this artwork. It’s the work of a harmless fungus. The apple suffers only a cosmetic indignity. Photo: Katie Hargrav Nouning the verb, verbing the noun A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



flyspeck PRONUNCIATION: (FLY-spek)

MEANING: noun: 1. A small dot made by the excrement of an insect, such as a fly. 2. Something tiny or insignificant. adj.: Tiny or insignificant. verb tr.: 1. To mark with flyspecks. 2. To examine in minute detail, especially to nitpick.

ETYMOLOGY: From fly + speck, from Old English fleogan + specca. Earliest documented use: noun: 1723, verb: 1850.

USAGE:

Rob Boston; Left Behind; Church & State (Silver Spring, Maryland); Feb 2002.



“Looking tense and tired, Smith watched as Cherry and Lutz flyspecked his creation.”

Keith Naughton; The Fast and the Luxurious; Newsweek (New York); Jan 13, 2003.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Use only that which works and take it from any place you can find it. -Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor (27 Nov 1940-1973)





