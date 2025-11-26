

foin PRONUNCIATION: (foin)

MEANING: verb intr.: To thrust with a weapon; lunge.

noun: A thrust with a weapon.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French foine (trident), from Latin fuscina (trident). Earliest documented use: verb 1400, noun: 1450.

NOTES: A word fit for a fencing manual or a swashbuckling novel, foin is what you do when you want to poke someone, with a sword or metaphorically. Shakespeare uses the word, usually when characters are getting stabby or merely pretending to. If you’ve ever tried to spear the last olive in a jar with a fork, congratulations: you’ve performed a domestic foin.

USAGE: “I snatched the policeman’s saber from its sheath, foined at him with the point to gain a moment’s start on him and his companion.”

Emile Capouya; In the Sparrow Hills; The Antioch Review (Yellow Springs, Ohio); Spring 2012.



“On either part, and many a foin and thrust

Aim’d and rebated; many a deadly blow.”

Robert Southey; Roderick, the Last of the Goths; 1814.

