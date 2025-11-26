|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Nouning the verb, verbing the noun
foin
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To thrust with a weapon; lunge.
noun: A thrust with a weapon.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French foine (trident), from Latin fuscina (trident). Earliest documented use: verb 1400, noun: 1450.
NOTES:
A word fit for a fencing manual or a swashbuckling novel, foin is what you do when you want to poke someone, with a sword or metaphorically. Shakespeare uses the word, usually when characters are getting stabby or merely pretending to. If you’ve ever tried to spear the last olive in a jar with a fork, congratulations: you’ve performed a domestic foin.
USAGE:
“I snatched the policeman’s saber from its sheath, foined at him with the point to gain a moment’s start on him and his companion.”
Emile Capouya; In the Sparrow Hills; The Antioch Review (Yellow Springs, Ohio); Spring 2012.
“On either part, and many a foin and thrust
Aim’d and rebated; many a deadly blow.”
Robert Southey; Roderick, the Last of the Goths; 1814.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Ideologies separate us. Dreams and anguish bring us together. -Eugene Ionesco, playwright (26 Nov 1909-1994)
