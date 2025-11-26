  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 26, 2025
This week’s theme
Nouning the verb, verbing the noun

This week’s words
cavil
shirtfront
foin
foin
Charge of the Lancers, 1916
Art: Umberto Boccioni
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

foin

PRONUNCIATION:
(foin)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To thrust with a weapon; lunge.
noun: A thrust with a weapon.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French foine (trident), from Latin fuscina (trident). Earliest documented use: verb 1400, noun: 1450.

NOTES:
A word fit for a fencing manual or a swashbuckling novel, foin is what you do when you want to poke someone, with a sword or metaphorically. Shakespeare uses the word, usually when characters are getting stabby or merely pretending to. If you’ve ever tried to spear the last olive in a jar with a fork, congratulations: you’ve performed a domestic foin.

USAGE:
“I snatched the policeman’s saber from its sheath, foined at him with the point to gain a moment’s start on him and his companion.”
Emile Capouya; In the Sparrow Hills; The Antioch Review (Yellow Springs, Ohio); Spring 2012.

“On either part, and many a foin and thrust
Aim’d and rebated; many a deadly blow.”
Robert Southey; Roderick, the Last of the Goths; 1814.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Ideologies separate us. Dreams and anguish bring us together. -Eugene Ionesco, playwright (26 Nov 1909-1994)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith