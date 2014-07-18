|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 21, 2022This week’s theme
Words illustrated with AI
This week’s words
agrostology
smilet
tergiversation
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tergiversation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Misleading, evasive, or ambiguous speech or action.
2. Desertion of a party, position, cause, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin tergiversari (to turn one’s back, to evade), from tergum (back) + vertere (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1570.
USAGE:
“The tobacco industry is a master of tergiversation. On the one hand, it claims that plain-packaging legislation has boosted cigarette sales by leading to a price war, but at the same time it resorts to the law and lobbying to try and abolish it.”
James Moore; Letters; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jul 18, 2014.
See more usage examples of tergiversation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Never think that war, no matter how necessary, nor how justified, is not a crime. Ask the infantry and ask the dead. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith