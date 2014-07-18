

Jul 21, 2022 This week’s theme

Words illustrated with AI



This week’s words

speechify

agrostology

smilet

tergiversation



Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E AI Words illustrated with AI A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tergiversation PRONUNCIATION: (tuhr-ji-vuhr-SAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Misleading, evasive, or ambiguous speech or action.

2. Desertion of a party, position, cause, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin tergiversari (to turn one’s back, to evade), from tergum (back) + vertere (to turn). Earliest documented use: 1570.

USAGE:

James Moore; Letters; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jul 18, 2014.



See more usage examples of “The tobacco industry is a master of tergiversation. On the one hand, it claims that plain-packaging legislation has boosted cigarette sales by leading to a price war, but at the same time it resorts to the law and lobbying to try and abolish it.”James Moore; Letters;(Australia); Jul 18, 2014.See more usage examples of tergiversation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Never think that war, no matter how necessary, nor how justified, is not a crime. Ask the infantry and ask the dead. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate