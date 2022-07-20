

smilet PRONUNCIATION: (SMY-luht)

MEANING: noun: A little smile.

ETYMOLOGY: From smile + -et (a diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1591.

USAGE: “As the muscles of your face force a smilet, your face starts to crack.”

Mavi’nin Sesi; Light of Lilith-11; Cosmo Publishing; 2021.



“His eyes glittered as he gauged her humor. ‘Quid pro quo?’

‘Tit for tat,’ she consented with a smilet, and realized to her shame that she was flirting.”

Rona Sharon; Royal Blood; Kensington Books; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To be able to say how much you love is to love but little. -Petrarch, scholar and poet (20 Jul 1304-1374)





