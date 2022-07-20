  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 20, 2022
This week’s theme
Words illustrated with AI

This week’s words
speechify
agrostology
smilet
smilet
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

smilet

PRONUNCIATION:
(SMY-luht)

MEANING:
noun: A little smile.

ETYMOLOGY:
From smile + -et (a diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1591.

USAGE:
“As the muscles of your face force a smilet, your face starts to crack.”
Mavi’nin Sesi; Light of Lilith-11; Cosmo Publishing; 2021.

“His eyes glittered as he gauged her humor. ‘Quid pro quo?’
‘Tit for tat,’ she consented with a smilet, and realized to her shame that she was flirting.”
Rona Sharon; Royal Blood; Kensington Books; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To be able to say how much you love is to love but little. -Petrarch, scholar and poet (20 Jul 1304-1374)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith