Jul 20, 2022
Words illustrated with AI
This week’s words
smilet
smilet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A little smile.
ETYMOLOGY:
From smile + -et (a diminutive suffix). Earliest documented use: 1591.
USAGE:
“As the muscles of your face force a smilet, your face starts to crack.”
Mavi’nin Sesi; Light of Lilith-11; Cosmo Publishing; 2021.
“His eyes glittered as he gauged her humor. ‘Quid pro quo?’
‘Tit for tat,’ she consented with a smilet, and realized to her shame that she was flirting.”
Rona Sharon; Royal Blood; Kensington Books; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To be able to say how much you love is to love but little. -Petrarch, scholar and poet (20 Jul 1304-1374)
