meta PRONUNCIATION: (ME-tuh)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Self-referential. 2. Relating to members of its own category. adverb: In a self-referential manner. noun: Something that is self-referential. prefix: Denoting transformation, transcending, going beyond, etc.

NOTES: Lisa del Giocondo (1479-1542), the model for the Mona Lisa painting, died today 480 years ago.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek meta (after, beyond, behind, beside, among, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1838.

USAGE:

Sean Williams, et al; Solaris Rising 3; Solaris; 2014.



“A new comedy about fantasy football, which follows a group of armchair quarterbacks as they try to tackle life. How meta would it be if people started betting on what was going to happen on the show?”

TV Guide; Oct 26, 2009.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Illness is in part what the world has done to a victim, but in a larger part it is what the victim has done with his world. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)





