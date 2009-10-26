|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 22, 2022This week’s theme
Words illustrated with AI
This week’s words
speechify
agrostology
smilet
tergiversation
meta
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
meta
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
NOTES:
Lisa del Giocondo (1479-1542), the model for the Mona Lisa painting, died today 480 years ago.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek meta (after, beyond, behind, beside, among, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1838.
USAGE:
“The watchers became the watched. It was all so very meta.”
Sean Williams, et al; Solaris Rising 3; Solaris; 2014.
“A new comedy about fantasy football, which follows a group of armchair quarterbacks as they try to tackle life. How meta would it be if people started betting on what was going to happen on the show?”
TV Guide; Oct 26, 2009.
More meta examples: Graffiti in Paris. This sentence has five words.
What are your favorite examples of meta? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state).
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Illness is in part what the world has done to a victim, but in a larger part it is what the victim has done with his world. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith