Taylorism PRONUNCIATION: (TAY-luh-riz-uhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. A method of analyzing workflow for process optimization. Also known as scientific management.

2. A modified form of Calvinism. Also known as New Haven theology.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: After mechanical engineer Frederick Winslow Taylor (1856-1915) who proposed ways to improve efficiency in manufacturing. Earliest documented use: 1884.



For 2: After theologian Nathaniel William Taylor (1786-1858). Earliest documented use: 1928.

USAGE: “At the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum, automated scheduling software has created a new high-tech Taylorism that is brutal for all low-paid workers, but particularly hard for working families.”

Rana Foroohar; Women Will Redefine the Labour Market; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 20, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How can we expect righteousness to prevail when there is hardly anyone willing to give himself up individually to a righteous cause... It is such a splendid sunny day, and I have to go. But how many have to die on the battlefield in these days, how many young, promising lives. What does my death matter if by our acts thousands are warned and alerted. -Sophie Scholl, student and anti-Nazi activist (9 May 1921-1943) [Her last words before being executed by guillotine.]





