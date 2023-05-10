

May 10, 2023 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Vulcan

Taylorism

Palladian



A sculpture of Athena in front of the Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna Photo: Gryffindor / Wikimedia

Andrea Palladio Art: Alessandro Maganza (1556-1630) Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Palladian PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LAY-dee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Wise or learned.

2. Relating to wisdom, knowledge, or learning.

3. Of or relating to the classical architectural style of Andrea Palladio.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1 & 2: After Athena (also known as Pallas Athena), a goddess of wisdom in Greek mythology. Her name has also resulted in other words such as



For 3: After Andrea Palladio (1508-1580), Venetian architect. Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE:

Jonathan Malone; Invictus; 2020.



“The Palladian mansion was three stories tall, constructed of gray stone, and had so many windows that Sophie suspected the duke paid a fortune in window taxes.”

Maya Rodale; Groom of One’s Own; Avon; 2010.



See more usage examples of Palladian in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The softer you sing, the louder you're heard. -Donovan, musician (b. 10 May 1946)





