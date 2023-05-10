|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 10, 2023This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
Taylorism
Palladian
A sculpture of Athena in front of the Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna
Photo: Gryffindor / Wikimedia
Andrea Palladio
Art: Alessandro Maganza (1556-1630)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Palladian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Wise or learned.
2. Relating to wisdom, knowledge, or learning.
3. Of or relating to the classical architectural style of Andrea Palladio.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1 & 2: After Athena (also known as Pallas Athena), a goddess of wisdom in Greek mythology. Her name has also resulted in other words such as palladium and athenaeum. Earliest documented use: 1562.
For 3: After Andrea Palladio (1508-1580), Venetian architect. Earliest documented use: 1731.
USAGE:
“From under the cloak’s hood, an errant strand of bronze hair dangled across her Palladian face.”
Jonathan Malone; Invictus; 2020.
“The Palladian mansion was three stories tall, constructed of gray stone, and had so many windows that Sophie suspected the duke paid a fortune in window taxes.”
Maya Rodale; Groom of One’s Own; Avon; 2010.
See more usage examples of Palladian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The softer you sing, the louder you're heard. -Donovan, musician (b. 10 May 1946)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith