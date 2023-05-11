

May 11, 2023 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

Vulcan

Taylorism

Palladian

gomer



gomer PRONUNCIATION: (GOH-muhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A naive and inept trainee or worker.

2. An undesirable hospital patient, one who may be unpleasant, senile, or unresponsive to treatment.

3. A conical chamber used in guns and mortars.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: Of unconfirmed origin, but likely after Gomer Pyle, a character in the television series The Andy Griffith Show, later in his own spin-off show Gomer Pyle, USMC, broadcast in the 1960s. Earliest documented use: 1967.



For 2: Most likely from the same origin as sense 1. It has been suggested that it’s an acronym for “Get Out of My Emergency Room”, but that may be a backronym (an acronym coined to explain a word that’s not actually an acronym). Earliest documented use: 1972.



For 3: After Louis-Gabriel de Gomer (1718-1798), French military officer who invented it. Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE: “I was certain any gomer could figure the plan.”

Robert Barr; For the Love of Flight; Dorrance Publishing; 2014.



“Another category of gomers was little old ladies in their seventies whose chief complaint was constipation.”

Otis Webb Brawley, MD; How We Do Harm: A Doctor Breaks Ranks About Being Sick in America; St. Martin’s Press; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Simplicity is prerequisite for reliability. -Edsger W. Dijkstra, computer scientist (11 May 1930-2002)





