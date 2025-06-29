

tase PRONUNCIATION: (tayz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To incapacitate or subdue by delivering an electric shock using a stun gun.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from Taser, a trademark for a stun gun. It was invented by Jack Cover and named TSER, for Tom Swift’s Electric Rifle, inspired by the novel Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle (1911). Earliest documented use: 1991.

USAGE: “We cannot forget that this is the province where police went into a school and tased a 12-year-old girl, where school officials called the police on a four-year-old boy or where police handcuffed a six-year-old girl.”

Kearie Daniel; Police Won’t Make Every Student Feel Safer; Toronto Star (Canada); Jun 29, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The less justified a man is in claiming excellence for his own self, the more ready he is to claim all excellence for his nation, his religion, his race, or his holy cause. A man is likely to mind his own business when it is worth minding. When it is not, he takes his mind off his own meaningless affairs by minding other people's business. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)





