This week's theme
Back-formations
incent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To provide a reward or benefit to induce action.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from incentive, from incinere (to strike a tune), from in- (intensive prefix) + canere (to sing). Earliest documented use: 1844.
USAGE:
“You have households that don’t want to borrow, that can’t be incented to borrow because rates can’t be pushed much lower.”
Not So Broken; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 4, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Only the stupid steal from the rich. The clever steal from the poor. The law usually protects the rich. -Carsten Jensen, author (b. 24 Jul 1952)
