incent PRONUNCIATION: (in-SENT)

MEANING: verb tr.: To provide a reward or benefit to induce action.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from incentive, from incinere (to strike a tune), from in- (intensive prefix) + canere (to sing). Earliest documented use: 1844.

USAGE: “You have households that don’t want to borrow, that can’t be incented to borrow because rates can’t be pushed much lower.”

Not So Broken; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 4, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Only the stupid steal from the rich. The clever steal from the poor. The law usually protects the rich. -Carsten Jensen, author (b. 24 Jul 1952)





