Jul 23, 2025
This week’s theme
Back-formations

A Scene from the January Uprising, 1876
(Poland 1863-1864)
Art: Tadeusz Ajdukiewicz
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

insurrect

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-suh-REKT)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To rise in revolt against a government or other authority.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from insurrection, from Latin insurgere (to rise up), from in- (intensive prefix) + surgere (to rise). Earliest documented use: 1694.

USAGE:
“He mentioned news of a recent slave insurrection somewhere in Virginia. ‘Oh Papa, What could I do if they decided to insurrect?’”
Lois Glass Webb; The Judge’s Daughter; AuthorHouse; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph. -Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia (23 Jul 1892-1975)

