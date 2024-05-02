

May 2, 2024 This week’s theme

Words from geometry



This week’s words

elliptic

triangulation

squarely

tangent



tangent PRONUNCIATION: (TAN-juhnt)

MEANING: noun: 1. A line of thought or action that diverges from the main topic or course. 2. A line that touches a curve or a surface at one point but doesn’t cross it. adjective: 1. Straying from the main topic. 2. Touching a curve or a surface at one point without crossing it.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin tangere (to touch). Earliest documented use: 1594.

USAGE:

Ryan Joseph; Job Interview Etiquette; Security Business (Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin); Nov 2023.



“If once this tangent flight of mine were over, and I were returned to my wonted leisurely motion in my old circle, I may probably endeavour to return her poetic compliment in kind.”

Robert Burns; The Letters of Robert Burns, Vol 1; Oxford University Press; 1986.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is impossible to enjoy idling thoroughly unless one has plenty of work to do. There is no fun in doing nothing when you have nothing to do. Wasting time is merely an occupation then, and a most exhausting one. Idleness, like kisses, to be sweet must be stolen. -Jerome K. Jerome, humorist and playwright (2 May 1859-1927)





