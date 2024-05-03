|
A.Word.A.Day
May 3, 2024This week’s theme
Words from geometry
This week’s words
elliptic
triangulation
squarely
tangent
asymptote
Mathematics Love Stories
Cartoon: theroundpanda
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
asymptote
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Something or someone that gets closer and closer but never touches.
2. A straight line whose distance to a curve approaches zero as the curve approaches infinity.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek asymptotos (not falling together), from a- (not) + syn (with) + ptotos (falling), from piptein (to fall). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“Language, in relation to thought, must ever be regarded as an asymptote.”
F.W. Farrar; Essay on Origin of Language; John Murray; 1860.
“If I were a function, you would be my asymptote. I always tend toward you.”
Penny Reid; Neanderthal Seeks Human; Cipher-Naught; 2013.
“He scooped her into his arms and carried her into the interior part of the house. A place where they would pledge their love and become the asymptote that defied all the odds, when it dared to intersect and join lovers as one.”
ina Beckett; How to Win the Surgeon’s Heart; Harlequin; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)
