asymptote PRONUNCIATION: (AS-im-toht)

MEANING: noun:

1. Something or someone that gets closer and closer but never touches.

2. A straight line whose distance to a curve approaches zero as the curve approaches infinity.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek asymptotos (not falling together), from a- (not) + syn (with) + ptotos (falling), from piptein (to fall). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

F.W. Farrar; Essay on Origin of Language; John Murray; 1860.



“If I were a function, you would be my asymptote. I always tend toward you.”

Penny Reid; Neanderthal Seeks Human; Cipher-Naught; 2013.



“He scooped her into his arms and carried her into the interior part of the house. A place where they would pledge their love and become the asymptote that defied all the odds, when it dared to intersect and join lovers as one.”

ina Beckett; How to Win the Surgeon’s Heart; Harlequin; 2021.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him. -Niccolo Machiavelli, political philosopher and author (3 May 1469-1527)





