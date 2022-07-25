  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 1, 2024
This week’s theme
Words from geometry

This week’s words
elliptic
triangulation
squarely
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Anu Garg

squarely

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKWAIR-lee)

MEANING:
adverb:
1. In a straightforward or frank manner.
2. Firmly.
3. Directly.
4. At right angles.

ETYMOLOGY:
From square, from Latin exquadrare (to square). Earliest documented use: 1557.

USAGE:
“After writing and revising three chapters of what I envisioned as my first book, I showed a draft to my wife, an endocrinologist. She read them, and then looked at me squarely. ‘They’re awful,’ she said.”
Jerome Groopman; The Scalpel and the Pen; The New Yorker; Jul 25, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A misery is not to be measured from the nature of the evil, but from the temper of the sufferer. -Joseph Addison, essayist and poet (1 May 1672-1719)

