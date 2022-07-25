

squarely PRONUNCIATION: (SKWAIR-lee)

MEANING: adverb:

1. In a straightforward or frank manner.

2. Firmly.

3. Directly.

4. At right angles.

ETYMOLOGY: From square, from Latin exquadrare (to square). Earliest documented use: 1557.

USAGE:

Jerome Groopman; The Scalpel and the Pen; The New Yorker; Jul 25, 2022.



After writing and revising three chapters of what I envisioned as my first book, I showed a draft to my wife, an endocrinologist. She read them, and then looked at me squarely. 'They're awful,' she said.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A misery is not to be measured from the nature of the evil, but from the temper of the sufferer. -Joseph Addison, essayist and poet (1 May 1672-1719)





