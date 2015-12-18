|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Dec 15, 2017This week’s theme
Sword Words
This week’s words
contretemps
hilt
feint
ensiform
swashbuckler
Photo: Andrew Sorensen
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
swashbuckler
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A reckless, daring, swaggering adventurer.
2. A book, play, etc. dealing with such a character.
ETYMOLOGY:
From swashbuckler (one who makes a noise by striking a sword on a shield), from swash (of imitative origin) + buckler (a small round shield), from boucle (a boss on a shield), from Latin buccula, diminutive of bucca (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1560.
USAGE:
“In the 1970s and 1980s corporate swashbucklers such as Sir James Goldsmith created conglomerates through a succession of audacious takeover bids.”
Serial Thrillers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Writing is like carrying a fetus. -Edna O'Brien, writer (b. 15 Dec 1930)
|
