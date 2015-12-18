  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 15, 2017
This week’s theme
Sword Words

This week’s words
contretemps
hilt
feint
ensiform
swashbuckler

swashbuckler
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

swashbuckler

PRONUNCIATION:
(SWASH-buhk-luhr)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A reckless, daring, swaggering adventurer.
2. A book, play, etc. dealing with such a character.

ETYMOLOGY:
From swashbuckler (one who makes a noise by striking a sword on a shield), from swash (of imitative origin) + buckler (a small round shield), from boucle (a boss on a shield), from Latin buccula, diminutive of bucca (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1560.

USAGE:
“In the 1970s and 1980s corporate swashbucklers such as Sir James Goldsmith created conglomerates through a succession of audacious takeover bids.”
Serial Thrillers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2015.

See more usage examples of swashbuckler in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Writing is like carrying a fetus. -Edna O'Brien, writer (b. 15 Dec 1930)

