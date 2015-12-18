

swashbuckler PRONUNCIATION: (SWASH-buhk-luhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A reckless, daring, swaggering adventurer.

2. A book, play, etc. dealing with such a character.

ETYMOLOGY: From swashbuckler (one who makes a noise by striking a sword on a shield), from swash (of imitative origin) + buckler (a small round shield), from boucle (a boss on a shield), from Latin buccula, diminutive of bucca (cheek). Earliest documented use: 1560.

USAGE:

Serial Thrillers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2015.



"In the 1970s and 1980s corporate swashbucklers such as Sir James Goldsmith created conglomerates through a succession of audacious takeover bids."
Serial Thrillers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 18, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Writing is like carrying a fetus. -Edna O'Brien, writer (b. 15 Dec 1930)





