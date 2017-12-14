  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 14, 2017
This week’s theme
Sword Words

This week’s words
contretemps
hilt
feint
ensiform
Poor Knights lily (Xeronema callistemon)
Ensiform leaves of Poor Knights lily (Xeronema callistemon)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ensiform

PRONUNCIATION:
(EN-suh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a sword or a sword blade.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ensis (sword) + -form (shape). Earliest documented use: 1541.

USAGE:
“I quarreled with the ensiform leaves that worked to scratch me like frantic fingernails.”
Brett Ramseyer; Waiting for Bells; Lulu; 2016.

See more usage examples of ensiform in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. -Margaret Chase Smith, US senator (14 Dec 1897-1995)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith