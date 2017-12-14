|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Dec 14, 2017This week’s theme
Sword Words
This week’s words
hilt
feint
ensiform
Ensiform leaves of Poor Knights lily (Xeronema callistemon)
Photo: Rebeccca Bowater
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ensiform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Shaped like a sword or a sword blade.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ensis (sword) + -form (shape). Earliest documented use: 1541.
USAGE:
“I quarreled with the ensiform leaves that worked to scratch me like frantic fingernails.”
Brett Ramseyer; Waiting for Bells; Lulu; 2016.
See more usage examples of ensiform in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. -Margaret Chase Smith, US senator (14 Dec 1897-1995)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith