ensiform PRONUNCIATION: (EN-suh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Shaped like a sword or a sword blade.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ensis (sword) + -form (shape). Earliest documented use: 1541.

USAGE:

Brett Ramseyer; Waiting for Bells; Lulu; 2016.



Brett Ramseyer; Waiting for Bells; Lulu; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize; The right to hold unpopular beliefs; The right to protest; The right of independent thought. -Margaret Chase Smith, US senator (14 Dec 1897-1995)





