A.Word.A.Day

feint

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A deceptive move, especially in fencing or boxing.

verb tr., intr.: To make a deceptive movement.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French feinte, past participle of feindre (to feign), from Latin fingere (to shape). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dheigh- (to build or form), which also gave us fiction, effigy, paradise, dough, dairy, and lady (literally, a loaf kneader). Earliest documented use: around 1330.

USAGE:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: