Dec 13, 2017
Sword Words

contretemps
hilt
feint
feint

PRONUNCIATION:
(faynt)

MEANING:
noun: A deceptive move, especially in fencing or boxing.
verb tr., intr.: To make a deceptive movement.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French feinte, past participle of feindre (to feign), from Latin fingere (to shape). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dheigh- (to build or form), which also gave us fiction, effigy, paradise, dough, dairy, and lady (literally, a loaf kneader). Earliest documented use: around 1330.

USAGE:
“Journalists could argue they use appellations as a sign of respect, but I think it’s a feint -- a touch of obsequiousness before sticking in the shiv.”
Emily Yoffe; You Are Not the Speaker; Slate (New York); Mar 20, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Whenever books are burned men also in the end are burned. -Heinrich Heine, poet, journalist, and essayist (13 Dec 1797-1856)

