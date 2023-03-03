  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 3, 2023
This week’s theme
Nouns that are also verbs

This week’s words
pinion
deacon
infame
scend
swan
swan

PRONUNCIATION:
(swan)

MEANING:
noun:1. Any of various long-necked large waterbirds, usually in white plumage.
 2. Someone or something of unusual beauty, grace, purity, etc.
verb intr.:1. To move about in an idle, aimless way.
2. To declare or to swear.

ETYMOLOGY:
For verb 2: From shortening of “I shall warrant” or “I swear on”.
For the rest: From Old English swan. Ultimately from the Indo-European root swen- (to sound), which also gave us sound, sonic, sonnet, sonata, and unison.
Earliest documented use: for noun: 700; for verb 1: 1893; for verb 2: 1823.

USAGE:
“[François Poulain] scoffs at Europeans who swan around thinking they are better than everyone else.”
Judith Shulevitz; I Found the Feminism I Was Looking for in the Lost Writings of a 17th-Century Priest; The Atlantic (New York); Sep 2021.

“‘It will be okay,’ he said. ‘I swan.’”
Homer Hickam; Red Helmet; Thomas Nelson; 2008.

See more usage examples of swan in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us. -Alexander Graham Bell, inventor (3 Mar 1847-1922)

