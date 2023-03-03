Mar 3, 2023 This week’s theme

Nouns that are also verbs



This week’s words

pinion

deacon

infame

scend

swan

Nouns that are also verbs

A.Word.A.Day

swan

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: 1. Any of various long-necked large waterbirds, usually in white plumage. 2. Someone or something of unusual beauty, grace, purity, etc. verb intr.: 1. To move about in an idle, aimless way.

2. To declare or to swear.

ETYMOLOGY:

For verb 2: From shortening of “I shall warrant” or “I swear on”.

For the rest: From Old English swan. Ultimately from the Indo-European root swen- (to sound), which also gave us sound, sonic, sonnet, sonata, and unison.

Earliest documented use: for noun: 700; for verb 1: 1893; for verb 2: 1823.

USAGE:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: