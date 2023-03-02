  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 2, 2023
This week’s theme
Nouns that are also verbs

This week’s words
pinion
deacon
infame
scend
The Great Wave off Kanagawa, 1831
Art: Katsushika Hokusai
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scend or send

PRONUNCIATION:
(send)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To rise or lift by, or as if by, a wave.
noun: The rising movement of a wave or a ship on a wave.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps an alteration of send, influenced by ascend or descend. Earliest documented use: for verb: 1625; for noun: 1726.

USAGE:
“But the riches that scended over the waves of the Dark Ocean arrived on the Dark Continent with an unintended gift.”
Rachel Kushner; The Strange Case of Rachel K; New Directions; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One does not advance the swimming abilities of ducks by throwing the eggs in the water. -Multatuli (pen name of Eduard Douwes Dekker), novelist (2 Mar 1820-1887)

