A.Word.A.Day
Mar 2, 2023This week’s theme
Nouns that are also verbs
This week’s words
deacon
infame
scend
The Great Wave off Kanagawa, 1831
Art: Katsushika Hokusai
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scend or send
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To rise or lift by, or as if by, a wave.
noun: The rising movement of a wave or a ship on a wave.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps an alteration of send, influenced by ascend or descend. Earliest documented use: for verb: 1625; for noun: 1726.
USAGE:
“But the riches that scended over the waves of the Dark Ocean arrived on the Dark Continent with an unintended gift.”
Rachel Kushner; The Strange Case of Rachel K; New Directions; 2015.
See more usage examples of scend in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One does not advance the swimming abilities of ducks by throwing the eggs in the water. -Multatuli (pen name of Eduard Douwes Dekker), novelist (2 Mar 1820-1887)
