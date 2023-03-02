

The Great Wave off Kanagawa, 1831 Art: Katsushika Hokusai Nouns that are also verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



scend or send PRONUNCIATION: (send)

MEANING: verb intr.: To rise or lift by, or as if by, a wave.

noun: The rising movement of a wave or a ship on a wave.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps an alteration of send, influenced by ascend or descend. Earliest documented use: for verb: 1625; for noun: 1726.

USAGE:

Rachel Kushner; The Strange Case of Rachel K; New Directions; 2015.



See more usage examples of “But the riches that scended over the waves of the Dark Ocean arrived on the Dark Continent with an unintended gift.”Rachel Kushner;; New Directions; 2015.See more usage examples of scend in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One does not advance the swimming abilities of ducks by throwing the eggs in the water. -Multatuli (pen name of Eduard Douwes Dekker), novelist (2 Mar 1820-1887)





