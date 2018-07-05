|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 5, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
circumvallate
rowel
subduct
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
subduct
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To push or move below something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin subducere (to draw up, withdraw, remove), from sub- (below) + ducere (to draw, lead). Earliest documented use: 1556.
USAGE:
“Mr. Jones was also, as far as Archy knew, the first person to use the term Brokeland to describe this neighborhood, the ragged fault where the urban plates of Berkeley and Oakland subducted.”
Michael Chabon; Telegraph Avenue; HarperCollins; 2012.
See more usage examples of subduct in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's hard to be religious when certain people are never incinerated by bolts of lightning. -Bill Watterson, comic strip artist (b. 5 Jul 1958)
