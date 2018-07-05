  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
forswear
circumvallate
rowel
subduct
with Anu Garg

subduct

PRONUNCIATION:
(suhb-DUHKT)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To push or move below something.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin subducere (to draw up, withdraw, remove), from sub- (below) + ducere (to draw, lead). Earliest documented use: 1556.

USAGE:
“Mr. Jones was also, as far as Archy knew, the first person to use the term Brokeland to describe this neighborhood, the ragged fault where the urban plates of Berkeley and Oakland subducted.”
Michael Chabon; Telegraph Avenue; HarperCollins; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's hard to be religious when certain people are never incinerated by bolts of lightning. -Bill Watterson, comic strip artist (b. 5 Jul 1958)

