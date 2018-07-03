

Jul 3, 2018 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

circumvallate PRONUNCIATION: (suhr-kuhm-VAL-ayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To surround by a defensive structure, such as a rampart.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin circumvallare (to surround with a wall), from circum- (around) + vallum (rampart). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:

Yan Song; Online: Delta State; Xlibris; 2015.



Delta State is completely circumvallated except at the west side, where the cliff of Mt. Cloud played the natural boundary."
Yan Song; Online: Delta State; Xlibris; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the struggle between yourself and the world, second the world. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)





