Jul 3, 2018
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
forswear
circumvallate
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

circumvallate

PRONUNCIATION:
(suhr-kuhm-VAL-ayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To surround by a defensive structure, such as a rampart.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin circumvallare (to surround with a wall), from circum- (around) + vallum (rampart). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:
“Delta State is completely circumvallated except at the west side, where the cliff of Mt. Cloud played the natural boundary.”
Yan Song; Online: Delta State; Xlibris; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the struggle between yourself and the world, second the world. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)

