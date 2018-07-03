|
Jul 3, 2018
Verbs
circumvallate
circumvallate
verb tr.: To surround by a defensive structure, such as a rampart.
From Latin circumvallare (to surround with a wall), from circum- (around) + vallum (rampart). Earliest documented use: 1661.
“Delta State is completely circumvallated except at the west side, where the cliff of Mt. Cloud played the natural boundary.”
Yan Song; Online: Delta State; Xlibris; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the struggle between yourself and the world, second the world. -Franz Kafka, novelist (3 Jul 1883-1924)
