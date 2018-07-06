|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 6, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
forswear
circumvallate
rowel
subduct
contund
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
contund
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To thrash or bruise.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin contundere, from con- (with) + tundere (to beat). Earliest documented use: 1599.
USAGE:
“The material of this coat, though liberally scored and contunded, especially in the rear, was so thick, and so strong, that it remained exempt from perforation.”
Samuel Beckett; Watt; Olympia Press; 1953.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All the arguments to prove man's superiority cannot shatter this hard fact: in suffering the animals are our equals. -Peter Singer, philosopher and professor (b. 6 Jul 1946)
