Jul 6, 2018
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

contund

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuhn-TUHND)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To thrash or bruise.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin contundere, from con- (with) + tundere (to beat). Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE:
“The material of this coat, though liberally scored and contunded, especially in the rear, was so thick, and so strong, that it remained exempt from perforation.”
Samuel Beckett; Watt; Olympia Press; 1953.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All the arguments to prove man's superiority cannot shatter this hard fact: in suffering the animals are our equals. -Peter Singer, philosopher and professor (b. 6 Jul 1946)

