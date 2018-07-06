A.Word.A.Day

contund

MEANING:

verb tr.: To thrash or bruise.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin contundere, from con- (with) + tundere (to beat). Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE:

“The material of this coat, though liberally scored and contunded, especially in the rear, was so thick, and so strong, that it remained exempt from perforation.”

Samuel Beckett; Watt; Olympia Press; 1953.

