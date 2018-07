Jul 6, 2018 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

forswear

circumvallate

rowel

subduct

contund



contund PRONUNCIATION: (kuhn-TUHND)

MEANING: verb tr.: To thrash or bruise.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin contundere, from con- (with) + tundere (to beat). Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE: “The material of this coat, though liberally scored and contunded, especially in the rear, was so thick, and so strong, that it remained exempt from perforation.”

Samuel Beckett; Watt; Olympia Press; 1953.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All the arguments to prove man's superiority cannot shatter this hard fact: in suffering the animals are our equals. -Peter Singer, philosopher and professor (b. 6 Jul 1946)





