plural strata (STRAY-tuh, STRAT-uh) or stratums (STRAY-tuhm, STRAT-uhm)

MEANING: noun: A layer of something, as rock, tissue, people at an economic level, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin stratum (cover), past participle of sternere (to spread). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ster- (to spread), which also gave us structure, industry, destroy, street, Russian perestroika, stratagem, and stratocracy . Earliest documented use: 1599. Nowadays, the word is often seen in its plural form used as a singular, similar to agenda, errata, etc.

USAGE:

Smaller, in Ruins, and More Sectarian; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 30, 2018.



"On the highway from Damascus to Aleppo, towns and villages lie desolate. A new stratum of dead cities has joined the ones from Roman times."
Smaller, in Ruins, and More Sectarian; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 30, 2018.

