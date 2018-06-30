  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 5, 2019
Weird plurals

stigma
ala
stratum
with Anu Garg

stratum

PRONUNCIATION:
(STRAY-tuhm, STRAT-uhm)
plural strata (STRAY-tuh, STRAT-uh) or stratums

MEANING:
noun: A layer of something, as rock, tissue, people at an economic level, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stratum (cover), past participle of sternere (to spread). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ster- (to spread), which also gave us structure, industry, destroy, street, Russian perestroika, stratagem, and stratocracy. Earliest documented use: 1599. Nowadays, the word is often seen in its plural form used as a singular, similar to agenda, errata, etc.

USAGE:
“On the highway from Damascus to Aleppo, towns and villages lie desolate. A new stratum of dead cities has joined the ones from Roman times.”
Smaller, in Ruins, and More Sectarian; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 30, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I'm sometimes asked "Why do you spend so much of your time and money talking about kindness to animals when there is so much cruelty to men?" I answer: "I am working at the roots." -George T. Angell, reformer (5 Jun 1823-1909)

