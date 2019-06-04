|
Jun 4, 2019
This week's theme
Weird plurals
This week’s words
ala
Ala of the nose
Photo: pngimg
ala
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A wing or a winglike part, such as a bone, a petal of a flower, a small room opening into a larger room, a Roman allied military unit, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ala (wing). Earliest documented use: 1634. A related word is alar.
USAGE:
“We have two alae, and the ironwork for some war machines that could be assembled if needed.”
Jo Walton; The King’s Name; Tor; 2001.
See more usage examples of ala in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Live a balanced life. Learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)
