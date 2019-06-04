

Jun 4, 2019 This week’s theme

Weird plurals



This week’s words

ala



Ala of the nose Photo: pngimg Weird plurals A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ala PRONUNCIATION:

plural alae (AY-lee) (AY-luh) plural alae (AY-lee)

MEANING: noun: A wing or a winglike part, such as a bone, a petal of a flower, a small room opening into a larger room, a Roman allied military unit, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ala (wing). Earliest documented use: 1634. A related word is alar

USAGE:

Jo Walton; The King’s Name; Tor; 2001.



See more usage examples of “We have two alae, and the ironwork for some war machines that could be assembled if needed.”Jo Walton;; Tor; 2001.See more usage examples of ala in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live a balanced life. Learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)





