  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 4, 2019
This week’s theme
Weird plurals

This week’s words
stigma
ala
ala
Ala of the nose
Photo: pngimg
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ala

PRONUNCIATION:
(AY-luh)
plural alae (AY-lee)

MEANING:
noun: A wing or a winglike part, such as a bone, a petal of a flower, a small room opening into a larger room, a Roman allied military unit, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ala (wing). Earliest documented use: 1634. A related word is alar.

USAGE:
“We have two alae, and the ironwork for some war machines that could be assembled if needed.”
Jo Walton; The King’s Name; Tor; 2001.

See more usage examples of ala in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Live a balanced life. Learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith