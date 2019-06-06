

Image: J. Matthew Harrington / Wikimedia



gutta PRONUNCIATION:

plural guttae (GUHT-ee) (GUHT-uh) plural guttae (GUHT-ee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A drop.

2. One of a series of ornaments, typically in the shape of a truncated cone on buildings (in the Doric order in classical architecture).

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin gutta (drop). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE: “Guttae occasionally are pyramid-shaped with flat sides rather than cones or cylinders.”

Stephen Mouzon & Susan Henderson; Traditional Construction Patterns; McGraw-Hill; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)





