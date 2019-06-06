  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 6, 2019
Weird plurals

stigma
ala
stratum
gutta
Image: J. Matthew Harrington / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

gutta

PRONUNCIATION:
(GUHT-uh)
plural guttae (GUHT-ee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A drop.
2. One of a series of ornaments, typically in the shape of a truncated cone on buildings (in the Doric order in classical architecture).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gutta (drop). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“Guttae occasionally are pyramid-shaped with flat sides rather than cones or cylinders.”
Stephen Mouzon & Susan Henderson; Traditional Construction Patterns; McGraw-Hill; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)

