Image: J. Matthew Harrington / Wikimedia
gutta
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A drop.
2. One of a series of ornaments, typically in the shape of a truncated cone on buildings (in the Doric order in classical architecture).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gutta (drop). Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“Guttae occasionally are pyramid-shaped with flat sides rather than cones or cylinders.”
Stephen Mouzon & Susan Henderson; Traditional Construction Patterns; McGraw-Hill; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)
