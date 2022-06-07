

British streets that became words



Coronation Street

stepney



British streets that became words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



stepney PRONUNCIATION: (STEP-nee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A spare wheel or a spare tire.

2. Something or someone treated as a backup.

ETYMOLOGY: After Stepney Street in Llanelli, Wales, where such wheels were initially manufactured. Earliest documented use: 1907.

NOTES: In the early days, automobiles did not come with a spare wheel. At the same time, roads were often not in good condition. Also, they were more likely to have nails that had fallen from horseshoes. As a result, flat tires or punctures were common. Walter and Thomas Davies started a business manufacturing compact spare wheels at Stepney Street and it took off. As a result, such wheels came to be known as stepneys. These days the term is used mostly on the Indian subcontinent.

USAGE: “‘It’s the off-tyre here!’ he muttered angrily. ‘You have a stepney, of course?’”

Mark Hodder; Sexton Blake Versus the Master Crooks; Rebellion; 2020.



“Here we can’t manage one wife, and you have a stepney before your first wife has even been declared legally dead.”

Kiran Manral; Missing Presumed Dead; Amaryllis; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)





