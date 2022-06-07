  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 7, 2022
This week’s theme
British streets that became words

This week’s words
Coronation Street
stepney
with Anu Garg

stepney

PRONUNCIATION:
(STEP-nee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A spare wheel or a spare tire.
2. Something or someone treated as a backup.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Stepney Street in Llanelli, Wales, where such wheels were initially manufactured. Earliest documented use: 1907.

NOTES:
In the early days, automobiles did not come with a spare wheel. At the same time, roads were often not in good condition. Also, they were more likely to have nails that had fallen from horseshoes. As a result, flat tires or punctures were common. Walter and Thomas Davies started a business manufacturing compact spare wheels at Stepney Street and it took off. As a result, such wheels came to be known as stepneys. These days the term is used mostly on the Indian subcontinent.

USAGE:
“‘It’s the off-tyre here!’ he muttered angrily. ‘You have a stepney, of course?’”
Mark Hodder; Sexton Blake Versus the Master Crooks; Rebellion; 2020.

“Here we can’t manage one wife, and you have a stepney before your first wife has even been declared legally dead.”
Kiran Manral; Missing Presumed Dead; Amaryllis; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)

