Jun 8, 2022This week’s theme
British streets that became words
This week’s words
stepney
Pepper Alley
Photo: Elliott Brown
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Pepper Alley
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Rough treatment.
2. Severe beating.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Pepper Alley, a street in London, UK. Earliest documented use: 1820.
NOTES:
The term arose as boxing slang, from the verb pepper, meaning to hit repeatedly. The phrase “to pay a visit to Pepper Alley” means to receive severe beating.
USAGE:
“Barlow came again to fight, but soon found himself in Pepper Alley.”
Henry Downes Miles; Pugilistica; Weldon; 1880.
