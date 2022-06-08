

Jun 8, 2022 This week’s theme

British streets that became words



This week’s words

Coronation Street

stepney

Pepper Alley



Photo: Elliott Brown British streets that became words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Pepper Alley PRONUNCIATION: (PEP-uhr AL-ee)

MEANING: noun:

1. Rough treatment.

2. Severe beating.

ETYMOLOGY: After Pepper Alley, a street in London, UK. Earliest documented use: 1820.

NOTES: The term arose as boxing slang, from the verb pepper, meaning to hit repeatedly. The phrase “to pay a visit to Pepper Alley” means to receive severe beating.

USAGE: “Barlow came again to fight, but soon found himself in Pepper Alley.”

Henry Downes Miles; Pugilistica; Weldon; 1880.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are no persons capable of stooping so low as those who desire to rise in the world. -Marguerite Gardiner, writer (1 Sep 1789-1849)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate