Jun 8, 2022
British streets that became words

Coronation Street
stepney
Pepper Alley
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Pepper Alley

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEP-uhr AL-ee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Rough treatment.
2. Severe beating.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Pepper Alley, a street in London, UK. Earliest documented use: 1820.

NOTES:
The term arose as boxing slang, from the verb pepper, meaning to hit repeatedly. The phrase “to pay a visit to Pepper Alley” means to receive severe beating.

USAGE:
“Barlow came again to fight, but soon found himself in Pepper Alley.”
Henry Downes Miles; Pugilistica; Weldon; 1880.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are no persons capable of stooping so low as those who desire to rise in the world. -Marguerite Gardiner, writer (1 Sep 1789-1849)

