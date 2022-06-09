

Carnaby Street Photo: Spudgun67 / Wikimedia



Carnaby PRONUNCIATION: (KAHR-nuh-bee)

MEANING: adjective: Fashionable or stylish.

ETYMOLOGY: After Carnaby Street in the West End of London, which became known in the 1960s for fashionable clothing stores. Earliest documented use: 1964.

USAGE: “We arrived ten minutes late and found her knocking her knees, shivering in the cold breeze whipping off the ocean, looking like a waif in her Carnaby dress, Twiggy lashes, and boyish haircut.”

Rayda Jacob; The Middle Children; Second Story Press; 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My sole inspiration is a telephone call from a director. -Cole Porter, composer and songwriter (9 Jun 1893-1964)





