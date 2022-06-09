|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 9, 2022This week’s theme
British streets that became words
This week’s words
stepney
Pepper Alley
Carnaby
Carnaby Street
Photo: Spudgun67 / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Carnaby
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Fashionable or stylish.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Carnaby Street in the West End of London, which became known in the 1960s for fashionable clothing stores. Earliest documented use: 1964.
USAGE:
“We arrived ten minutes late and found her knocking her knees, shivering in the cold breeze whipping off the ocean, looking like a waif in her Carnaby dress, Twiggy lashes, and boyish haircut.”
Rayda Jacob; The Middle Children; Second Story Press; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My sole inspiration is a telephone call from a director. -Cole Porter, composer and songwriter (9 Jun 1893-1964)
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith