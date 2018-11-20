

Jan 8, 2019 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux (blend words)



This week’s words

rurban

squiggle



Chihuly Image: Cibelle Estrelinha Portmanteaux (blend words) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



squiggle PRONUNCIATION: (SKUI-guhl)

MEANING: noun: An irregularly curling or looping line, string, etc. verb tr., intr.: 1. To make an irregularly curling or looping line.

2. To squirm or wriggle.

3. To scribble.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of squirm + wriggle. Earliest documented use: 1804.

USAGE:

Fionnuala Ward; I Was Fin-ish, But Now I’m Finished with Fish; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Nov 20, 2018.



See more usage examples of “There was nothing I wouldn’t eat. Well, apart from tinned spaghetti, that is, whose loops and squiggles slopping around in that fluorescent orange sauce somehow managed to turn my stomach when nothing else did.”Fionnuala Ward; I Was Fin-ish, But Now I’m Finished with Fish;(Dublin, Ireland); Nov 20, 2018.See more usage examples of squiggle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you counsel someone, you should appear to be reminding him of something he had forgotten, not of the light he was unable to see. -Baltasar Gracian, writer and philosopher (8 Jan 1601-1658)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate