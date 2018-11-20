  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 8, 2019
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
rurban
squiggle
Chihuly
with Anu Garg

squiggle

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKUI-guhl)

MEANING:
noun:An irregularly curling or looping line, string, etc.
verb tr., intr.:1. To make an irregularly curling or looping line.
2. To squirm or wriggle.
3. To scribble.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of squirm + wriggle. Earliest documented use: 1804.

USAGE:
“There was nothing I wouldn’t eat. Well, apart from tinned spaghetti, that is, whose loops and squiggles slopping around in that fluorescent orange sauce somehow managed to turn my stomach when nothing else did.”
Fionnuala Ward; I Was Fin-ish, But Now I’m Finished with Fish; Irish Times (Dublin, Ireland); Nov 20, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When you counsel someone, you should appear to be reminding him of something he had forgotten, not of the light he was unable to see. -Baltasar Gracian, writer and philosopher (8 Jan 1601-1658)

