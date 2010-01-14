

The Drake equation guesstimates the number of intelligent, communicative civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy. Image: Kevin Gill



guesstimate PRONUNCIATION: (GES-ti-mayt for verb; -muht for noun)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make an estimate based on guesswork.

noun: An estimate based on guesswork.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of guess + estimate. Earliest documented use: 1936.

USAGE:

Roni Caryn Rabin; Health; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Jan 14, 2010.



See more usage examples of “When the measuring cap that comes with the medicine bottle gets gooey and gummed up, the temptation is to grab a kitchen spoon to guesstimate a teaspoon’s worth of liquid medicine. It doesn’t really work.”Roni Caryn Rabin; Health;(Paris, France); Jan 14, 2010.See more usage examples of guesstimate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everything secret degenerates, even the administration of justice; nothing is safe that does not show how it can bear discussion and publicity. -Lord Acton, historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)





