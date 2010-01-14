|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 10, 2019This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
squiggle
palimony
guesstimate
The Drake equation guesstimates the number of intelligent, communicative civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy.
Image: Kevin Gill
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
guesstimate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To make an estimate based on guesswork.
noun: An estimate based on guesswork.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of guess + estimate. Earliest documented use: 1936.
USAGE:
“When the measuring cap that comes with the medicine bottle gets gooey and gummed up, the temptation is to grab a kitchen spoon to guesstimate a teaspoon’s worth of liquid medicine. It doesn’t really work.”
Roni Caryn Rabin; Health; International Herald Tribune (Paris, France); Jan 14, 2010.
See more usage examples of guesstimate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everything secret degenerates, even the administration of justice; nothing is safe that does not show how it can bear discussion and publicity. -Lord Acton, historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith