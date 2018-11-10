

contraption PRONUNCIATION: (kuhn-TRAP-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: A device that appears to be strange, makeshift, or complicated.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of contrive + trap + invention. Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:

Cops Putting Crims in Spot of Hover; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Nov 10, 2018.



"Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's just a police officer on a hoverbike. Dubai's cops are training on the hi-tech contraptions."
Cops Putting Crims in Spot of Hover; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Nov 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We worry more about the purity of dogma than about the integrity of love. -Abraham Joshua Heschel, rabbi and professor (11 Jan 1907-1972)





