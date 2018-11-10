  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 11, 2019
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
rurban
squiggle
palimony
guesstimate
contraption

contraption
“Utopian flying machines of the previous century”
Image: Romanet & cie., c. 1890

with Anu Garg

contraption

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuhn-TRAP-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: A device that appears to be strange, makeshift, or complicated.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of contrive + trap + invention. Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:
“Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s just a police officer on a hoverbike. Dubai’s cops are training on the hi-tech contraptions.”
Cops Putting Crims in Spot of Hover; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Nov 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We worry more about the purity of dogma than about the integrity of love. -Abraham Joshua Heschel, rabbi and professor (11 Jan 1907-1972)

