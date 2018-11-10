|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 11, 2019This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
rurban
squiggle
palimony
guesstimate
contraption
“Utopian flying machines of the previous century”
Image: Romanet & cie., c. 1890
Next week
Contributing Membership Drive
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
contraption
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A device that appears to be strange, makeshift, or complicated.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps a blend of contrive + trap + invention. Earliest documented use: 1825.
USAGE:
“Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s just a police officer on a hoverbike. Dubai’s cops are training on the hi-tech contraptions.”
Cops Putting Crims in Spot of Hover; The Daily Telegraph (Surry Hills, Australia); Nov 10, 2018.
See more usage examples of contraption in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We worry more about the purity of dogma than about the integrity of love. -Abraham Joshua Heschel, rabbi and professor (11 Jan 1907-1972)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith