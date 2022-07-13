  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 13, 2022
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled

This week’s words
staddle
dragoon
specie
specie
“I invested my pot of gold in digital currency.”
Leprecoin
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

specie

PRONUNCIATION:
(SPEE-shee/-see)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Money, especially in a form that has an intrinsic value (for example, coins made from precious metals as opposed to paper money).
2. Type or kind (used in the phrase “in specie” meaning “in a similar manner”).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin species (appearance, form, kind), from specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1551.

USAGE:
“For all we know, the banks may never open again! I’ve heard they’ve nearly run out of specie!”
Kia Corthron; Moon and the Mars; Seven Stories Press; 2021.

See more usage examples of specie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith