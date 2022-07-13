

specie PRONUNCIATION: (SPEE-shee/-see)

MEANING: noun:

1. Money, especially in a form that has an intrinsic value (for example, coins made from precious metals as opposed to paper money).

2. Type or kind (used in the phrase “in specie” meaning “in a similar manner”).

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin species (appearance, form, kind), from specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1551.

USAGE:

Kia Corthron; Moon and the Mars; Seven Stories Press; 2021.



See more usage examples of “For all we know, the banks may never open again! I’ve heard they’ve nearly run out of specie!”Kia Corthron;; Seven Stories Press; 2021.See more usage examples of specie in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)





