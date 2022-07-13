|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 13, 2022
Words that appear to be misspelled
This week’s words
dragoon
specie
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
specie
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Money, especially in a form that has an intrinsic value (for example, coins made from precious metals as opposed to paper money).
2. Type or kind (used in the phrase “in specie” meaning “in a similar manner”).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin species (appearance, form, kind), from specere (to look). Earliest documented use: 1551.
USAGE:
“For all we know, the banks may never open again! I’ve heard they’ve nearly run out of specie!”
Kia Corthron; Moon and the Mars; Seven Stories Press; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism. -Wole Soyinka, playwright, poet, Nobel laureate (b. 13 Jul 1934)
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith