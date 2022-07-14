|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 14, 2022This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled
The Railway Navvies
Image: Amazon
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
navvy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A laborer or a construction worker.
ETYMOLOGY:
Short for navigator, from Latin navigator (sailor), from navigare (to sail), from navis (ship). Earliest documented use: 1574.
NOTES:
A navigator is someone who navigates. In the past, it was also a sailor or a mariner, from Latin navis (ship). Then the word came to be applied to someone who worked on the construction of a canal. Eventually, it became shortened to navvy and was used for any constructor worker, one who worked on roads, railroads, etc. The word is also used for mechanical excavators.
USAGE:
“It was a navvy all covered with mortar, white dust, and mud.”
Ali Smith; The Book Lover; Anchor Books; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Live your life as an experiment. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)
