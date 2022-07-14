

Jul 14, 2022 This week’s theme

Words that appear to be misspelled



This week’s words

staddle

dragoon

specie

navvy



The Railway Navvies Image: Amazon Words that appear to be misspelled A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



navvy PRONUNCIATION: (NAV-ee)

MEANING: noun: A laborer or a construction worker.

ETYMOLOGY: Short for navigator, from Latin navigator (sailor), from navigare (to sail), from navis (ship). Earliest documented use: 1574.

NOTES: A navigator is someone who navigates. In the past, it was also a sailor or a mariner, from Latin navis (ship). Then the word came to be applied to someone who worked on the construction of a canal. Eventually, it became shortened to navvy and was used for any constructor worker, one who worked on roads, railroads, etc. The word is also used for mechanical excavators.

USAGE:

Ali Smith; The Book Lover; Anchor Books; 2006.



See more usage examples of “It was a navvy all covered with mortar, white dust, and mud.”Ali Smith;; Anchor Books; 2006.See more usage examples of navvy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live your life as an experiment. -Pema Chodron, Buddhist nun and author (b. 14 Jul 1936)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate