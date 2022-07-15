  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 15, 2022
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled

This week’s words
staddle
dragoon
specie
navvy
compromis

Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

compromis

PRONUNCIATION:
(KOM-pruh-mee)

MEANING:
noun: An agreement, especially between nations, to submit disputes to arbitration.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French compromis (compromise). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:
“Nabil el-Arabi: They are the ones who are acting not in accordance with, and contrary to, the compromis which we have signed. ... Once the arbitration panel accepted our position, it should have been over.” Menachem Shalev; Israel’s Diplomatic ‘Nemesis’ at Taba, Nabil El-Arabi; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Jan 29, 1989.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I daresay anything can be made holy by being sincerely worshipped. -Iris Murdoch, writer (15 Jul 1919-1999)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith