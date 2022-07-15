|
Jul 15, 2022This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspelled
This week’s words
staddle
dragoon
specie
navvy
compromis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
compromis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An agreement, especially between nations, to submit disputes to arbitration.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French compromis (compromise). Earliest documented use: 1590.
USAGE:
“Nabil el-Arabi: They are the ones who are acting not in accordance with, and contrary to, the compromis which we have signed. ... Once the arbitration panel accepted our position, it should have been over.” Menachem Shalev; Israel’s Diplomatic ‘Nemesis’ at Taba, Nabil El-Arabi; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Jan 29, 1989.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I daresay anything can be made holy by being sincerely worshipped. -Iris Murdoch, writer (15 Jul 1919-1999)
