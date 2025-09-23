

Sep 23, 2025 This week’s theme

Words with Seattle connections



This week’s words

skid row

spacearium



Spacearium, United States Science Pavilion, 1962 World’s Fair, Seattle Photo: University of Washington Libraries, Special Collections Words with Seattle connections A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



spacearium PRONUNCIATION: (spay-SAYR-ee-uhm)

MEANING: noun: A theater with a domed or concave screen on which space scenes are displayed.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of space + planetarium. Earliest documented use: 1962.

NOTES: Spacearium was the name given to the theater opened for the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle. It took the audience on a voyage through the solar system and the Milky Way. The word spacearium is a synonym of the more common term planetarium, though one has to admit, spacearium describes it better.

USAGE: “The detailed criticisms of administrators, astronomers, and Spacearium staff at the museum established, from Bradbury’s perspective, an unbridgeable gulf between his cosmology and the established science of the day.”

Jonathan R. Eller; Bradbury Beyond Apollo; University of Illinois Press; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Blind faith in your leaders, or in anything, will get you killed. -Bruce Springsteen, musician (b. 23 Sep 1949)





