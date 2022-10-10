

grunge PRONUNCIATION: (gruhnj)

MEANING: noun:

1. A type of rock music blending punk and heavy metal, marked by distorted guitars, raw vocals, and a deliberately unpolished sound.

2. A fashion trend featuring loose-fitting clothes, ripped jeans, etc. with an untidy appearance.

3. Dirt; filth.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from grungy, of unknown origin, perhaps a blend of words such as grubby, grimy, and dingy. Earliest documented use: 1950s; for grunge music 1987.

NOTES: Though the term grunge had been used earlier, it stuck to music in 1987 when Bruce Pavitt, co-founder of Sub Pop Records in Seattle, praised an album for its “gritty vocals, roaring Marshall amps, ultra-loose GRUNGE that destroyed the morals of a generation.” The sound -- distorted, loud, and anti-gloss -- soon became known as the Seattle sound. Bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden gave it global reach, proving that sometimes, the best things are a little messy.

USAGE:

Carrie Battan; Extremely Online; The New Yorker; Oct 10, 2022.



See more usage examples of grunge in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Half of the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm but the harm does not interest them. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)





