space needle PRONUNCIATION: (SPAYS need-uhl)

MEANING: noun: A tall slender tower.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Space Needle, a tower in Seattle. Earliest documented use: 1962.

NOTES: This 605 feet tall structure was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. Its design -- a flying-saucer crown atop slender legs -- was intended to capture the optimism of the space age. It’s Seattle’s way of saying, “Rain or shine, the future lands here.”

USAGE:

Jonathan Bleiweis; 11 Shore Destinations We’d Definitely Visit; Daily Times (Salisbury, Maryland); Mar 21, 2014.



“On the bus back to the airport, we coasted along the riverside and scenes of unalloyed pleasantness flowed by: riverside gardens, a distant hill with a space needle ... as we reached Incheon.”

Mark Jones; Seoul Searching; The Independent (London, UK); Feb 13, 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We all have handicaps. The difference is that some of us must reveal ours, while others must conceal theirs, to be treated with mercy. -Yahia Lababidi, author (b. 25 Sep 1973)





