Sep 25, 2025This week’s theme
Words with Seattle connections
This week’s words
spacearium
ecotopia
space needle
Photo: Pickpik
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
space needle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tall slender tower.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Space Needle, a tower in Seattle. Earliest documented use: 1962.
NOTES:
This 605 feet tall structure was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. Its design -- a flying-saucer crown atop slender legs -- was intended to capture the optimism of the space age. It’s Seattle’s way of saying, “Rain or shine, the future lands here.”
USAGE:
“The Ocean City Boardwalk needs a space needle. People could look out over the ocean, across the highway to the bay, the entire length of Ocean City and all the way to Assateague Island.”
Jonathan Bleiweis; 11 Shore Destinations We’d Definitely Visit; Daily Times (Salisbury, Maryland); Mar 21, 2014.
“On the bus back to the airport, we coasted along the riverside and scenes of unalloyed pleasantness flowed by: riverside gardens, a distant hill with a space needle ... as we reached Incheon.”
Mark Jones; Seoul Searching; The Independent (London, UK); Feb 13, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We all have handicaps. The difference is that some of us must reveal ours, while others must conceal theirs, to be treated with mercy. -Yahia Lababidi, author (b. 25 Sep 1973)
