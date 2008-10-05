

Jun 16, 2023 This week’s theme

Double-duty words



This week’s words

stymie

sluice

chirk

skeeve

souse



Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E Double-duty words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



souse PRONUNCIATION: (sous)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To soak or steep. 2. To pickle, cook in a marinade, etc. 3. To make intoxicated. noun: 1. Something or someone soaked. 2. The liquid used in soaking. 3. Food steeped in pickle; also such liquid. 4. A drunkard. 5. A period of heavy drinking.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French souser (to pickle). Earliest documented use: verb: 1387, noun: 1391.

USAGE:

Kyril Bonfiglioli; All the Tea in China; Secker & Warburg; 1978.



“W.C. Fields wasn’t always a drunk. ... Only later when he became a comedian did Fields also become a souse.”

Mark Jacob; 10 Things You Might Not Know About: Drunkenness; Chicago Tribune; Oct 5, 2008.



See more usage examples of “The one named to be King was soused and drenched with laundry-water by his fellows until he could contrive to make one of his persecutors laugh.”Kyril Bonfiglioli;; Secker & Warburg; 1978.“W.C. Fields wasn’t always a drunk. ... Only later when he became a comedian did Fields also become a souse.”Mark Jacob; 10 Things You Might Not Know About: Drunkenness;; Oct 5, 2008.See more usage examples of souse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate