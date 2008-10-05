  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 16, 2023
This week’s theme
Double-duty words

This week’s words
stymie
sluice
chirk
skeeve
souse

souse
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

souse

PRONUNCIATION:
(sous)

MEANING:
verb tr.:1. To soak or steep.
 2. To pickle, cook in a marinade, etc.
 3. To make intoxicated.
noun:1. Something or someone soaked.
 2. The liquid used in soaking.
 3. Food steeped in pickle; also such liquid.
 4. A drunkard.
 5. A period of heavy drinking.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French souser (to pickle). Earliest documented use: verb: 1387, noun: 1391.

USAGE:
“The one named to be King was soused and drenched with laundry-water by his fellows until he could contrive to make one of his persecutors laugh.”
Kyril Bonfiglioli; All the Tea in China; Secker & Warburg; 1978.

“W.C. Fields wasn’t always a drunk. ... Only later when he became a comedian did Fields also become a souse.”
Mark Jacob; 10 Things You Might Not Know About: Drunkenness; Chicago Tribune; Oct 5, 2008.

See more usage examples of souse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)

