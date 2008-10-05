|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 16, 2023This week’s theme
Double-duty words
This week’s words
stymie
sluice
chirk
skeeve
souse
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
souse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French souser (to pickle). Earliest documented use: verb: 1387, noun: 1391.
USAGE:
“The one named to be King was soused and drenched with laundry-water by his fellows until he could contrive to make one of his persecutors laugh.”
Kyril Bonfiglioli; All the Tea in China; Secker & Warburg; 1978.
“W.C. Fields wasn’t always a drunk. ... Only later when he became a comedian did Fields also become a souse.”
Mark Jacob; 10 Things You Might Not Know About: Drunkenness; Chicago Tribune; Oct 5, 2008.
See more usage examples of souse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith