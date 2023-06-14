  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 14, 2023
This week’s theme
Double-duty words

This week’s words
stymie
sluice
chirk
chirk
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

chirk

PRONUNCIATION:
(chuhrk)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To cheer.
verb intr.: To make a shrill noise.
adjective: Lively; cheerful.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cearcian (to creak). Earliest documented use: verb: 1000, adjective: 1789.

USAGE:
“He seemed so kind o’ blue and lonesome I couldn’t help trying to chirk him up.”
Hamlin Garland; The Forester’s Daughter; Harper; 1914.

“I don’t guess I’m feeling quite chirk enough for reading anyhow.”
Peg Kingman; Original Sins; Norton; 2010.

See more usage examples of chirk in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith