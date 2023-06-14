|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 14, 2023
Double-duty words
This week’s words
sluice
chirk
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chirk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To cheer.
verb intr.: To make a shrill noise.
adjective: Lively; cheerful.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English cearcian (to creak). Earliest documented use: verb: 1000, adjective: 1789.
USAGE:
“He seemed so kind o’ blue and lonesome I couldn’t help trying to chirk him up.”
Hamlin Garland; The Forester’s Daughter; Harper; 1914.
“I don’t guess I’m feeling quite chirk enough for reading anyhow.”
Peg Kingman; Original Sins; Norton; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)
