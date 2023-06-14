

Jun 14, 2023 This week’s theme

Double-duty words



This week’s words

stymie

sluice

chirk



chirk PRONUNCIATION: (chuhrk)

MEANING: verb tr.: To cheer.

verb intr.: To make a shrill noise.

adjective: Lively; cheerful.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English cearcian (to creak). Earliest documented use: verb: 1000, adjective: 1789.

USAGE:

Hamlin Garland; The Forester’s Daughter; Harper; 1914.



“I don’t guess I’m feeling quite chirk enough for reading anyhow.”

Peg Kingman; Original Sins; Norton; 2010.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. -Harriet Beecher Stowe, abolitionist and novelist (14 Jun 1811-1896)





