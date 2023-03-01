|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Double-duty words
Double-duty words
This week’s words
sluice
chirk
skeeve
skeeve
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To disgust.
noun: A disgusting person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably a back-formation from skeevy (disgusting), from Italian schifare (to disgust or to loathe). Earliest documented use: verb: 1986, noun: 1990.
USAGE:
“People have a thing about feet ... People get skeeved.’”
Katherine Rosman; He Took His Shoes Off 20 Years Ago; The New York Times; Mar 1, 2023.
“He’s a skeeve. Never liked him. Never hang with him. He just ain’t right.”
Kristen Ashley; Free; Rock Chick; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter. -Euripides, playwright (c. 480-406 BCE)
