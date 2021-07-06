

Jul 6, 2021 This week’s theme

Words used metaphorically



This week’s words

papier-mache

sough



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sough PRONUNCIATION: (suhf, sau)

MEANING: verb intr.: To make a moaning, sighing, whistling, murmuring, or rustling sound. noun: 1. Such a sound. 2. A rumor.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English swogan (to rustle, whistle, etc.). Earliest documented use: before 1066.

USAGE:

and gesture toward imagined slopes,

or sound the wind that soughs among the

leaves at evening when the fruit is taking shape.”

Catharine Savage Brosman; Olives; The Southern Review; Spring 2000.



“‘Why, sir,’ says Alan, ‘I think I will have heard some sough of the sort.’”

Robert Louis Stevenson; Kidnapped; Cassell and Company; 1886.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics. -Peter Singer, philosopher, professor of bioethics (b. 6 Jul 1946)





