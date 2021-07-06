|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 6, 2021
This week's theme
Words used metaphorically
This week’s words
sough
A.Word.A.Day
sough
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English swogan (to rustle, whistle, etc.). Earliest documented use: before 1066.
USAGE:
“Or one could tell the name of the estate,
and gesture toward imagined slopes,
or sound the wind that soughs among the
leaves at evening when the fruit is taking shape.”
Catharine Savage Brosman; Olives; The Southern Review; Spring 2000.
“‘Why, sir,’ says Alan, ‘I think I will have heard some sough of the sort.’”
Robert Louis Stevenson; Kidnapped; Cassell and Company; 1886.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Animal factories are one more sign of the extent to which our technological capacities have advanced faster than our ethics. -Peter Singer, philosopher, professor of bioethics (b. 6 Jul 1946)
