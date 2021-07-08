|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 8, 2021This week’s theme
Words used metaphorically
This week’s words
sough
woolgathering
scabby
Scabby the Rat at a strike
scabby
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having scabs.
2. Mean or contemptible.
ETYMOLOGY:
From scab, from Old Norse skabb (scab, itch). Earliest documented use: 1526.
NOTES:
The word scab started out as a skin disease, evolved into a word for a crust over a wound, and then figuratively, into a moral disease. Eventually, it was applied to a mean person, especially a strike-breaker. Two other terms for such a person are fink and blackleg.
USAGE:
“Tam felt like a scabby trick was being played on him.”
Clifford Roberts; Dead Nobles; BookBaby; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People are like stained glass windows: they sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light within. -Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, psychiatrist and author (8 Jul 1926-2004)
