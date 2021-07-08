

Jul 8, 2021 This week’s theme

Words used metaphorically



This week’s words

papier-mache

sough

woolgathering

scabby



Scabby the Rat at a strike Photo: Montgomery County Planning Commission Words used metaphorically A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



scabby PRONUNCIATION: (SKAB-ee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having scabs.

2. Mean or contemptible.

ETYMOLOGY: From scab, from Old Norse skabb (scab, itch). Earliest documented use: 1526.

NOTES: The word scab started out as a skin disease, evolved into a word for a crust over a wound, and then figuratively, into a moral disease. Eventually, it was applied to a mean person, especially a strike-breaker. Two other terms for such a person are fink and blackleg

USAGE:

Clifford Roberts; Dead Nobles; BookBaby; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Tam felt like a scabby trick was being played on him.”Clifford Roberts;; BookBaby; 2014.See more usage examples of scabby in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People are like stained glass windows: they sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light within. -Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, psychiatrist and author (8 Jul 1926-2004)





