

Jul 9, 2021 This week’s theme

Words used metaphorically



This week’s words

papier-mache

sough

woolgathering

scabby

flagship



The Victory, Nelson’s Flagship, c. 1890s Photo: LOC

Tiffany’s flagship store, Fifth Ave, NY Photo: David Shankbone / Wikimedia Words used metaphorically A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



flagship PRONUNCIATION: (FLAG-ship)

MEANING: noun:

1. A ship that carries the fleet commander and flies the commander’s flag.

2. The best or the most important of a group of things.

ETYMOLOGY: From flag, of obscure origin + ship, from Old English scip. Earliest documented use: 1672.

NOTES: The word flagship is often used attributively, for example, a flagship store, a flagship university, etc. An attributive noun is a noun that describes another noun, for example, the word table in tablecloth.

USAGE:

Rosa Temple; Playing for Keeps; HarperCollins; 2018.



See more usage examples of “I was capitalising on my success as a business owner by opening a flagship shop for my leather bags for men and women.”Rosa Temple;; HarperCollins; 2018.See more usage examples of flagship in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We now know that memories are not fixed or frozen, like Proust's jars of preserves in a larder, but are transformed, disassembled, reassembled, and recategorized with every act of recollection. -Oliver Sacks, neurologist and writer (9 Jul 1933-2015)





