Sodom PRONUNCIATION: (SAHD/SOD-uhm)

MEANING: noun: A place considered to be full of wickedness and sin.

ETYMOLOGY: After the biblical city of Sodom. In the biblical account, Sodom and Gomorrah were sinful places, so Yahweh rained fire and brimstone (sulfur) upon them. Earliest documented use: 1550.

USAGE:

Stephen Bayley; “Once a Masterpiece, Now a Sodom of Commercialism”; The Independent on Sunday (London, UK); Jun 26, 2005.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth is not only violated by falsehood; it may be equally outraged by silence. -Henri Frederic Amiel, philosopher and writer (27 Sep 1821-1881)





