Sep 27, 2023
This week’s theme
Biblical people and places that became words

This week’s words
Goshen
christen
Sodom
sodom
National Gay Pride march, Rome
Jun 16, 2007
Photo: G.dallorto / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Sodom

PRONUNCIATION:
(SAHD/SOD-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: A place considered to be full of wickedness and sin.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the biblical city of Sodom. In the biblical account, Sodom and Gomorrah were sinful places, so Yahweh rained fire and brimstone (sulfur) upon them. Earliest documented use: 1550.

USAGE:
“No amount of iPod emporia can save Regent Street from what it has become: a Sodom of the crassest commercialism.”
Stephen Bayley; “Once a Masterpiece, Now a Sodom of Commercialism”; The Independent on Sunday (London, UK); Jun 26, 2005.

See more usage examples of Sodom in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Truth is not only violated by falsehood; it may be equally outraged by silence. -Henri Frederic Amiel, philosopher and writer (27 Sep 1821-1881)

