Sep 27, 2023This week’s theme
Biblical people and places that became words
This week’s words
christen
Sodom
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Sodom
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A place considered to be full of wickedness and sin.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the biblical city of Sodom. In the biblical account, Sodom and Gomorrah were sinful places, so Yahweh rained fire and brimstone (sulfur) upon them. Earliest documented use: 1550.
USAGE:
“No amount of iPod emporia can save Regent Street from what it has become: a Sodom of the crassest commercialism.”
Stephen Bayley; “Once a Masterpiece, Now a Sodom of Commercialism”; The Independent on Sunday (London, UK); Jun 26, 2005.
