Words from ball games A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



snooker PRONUNCIATION: (SNOO-kuhr)

MEANING: verb tr.: To cheat, dupe, trap, stymie, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Snooker is a cue sport played on a billiards table. The origins of the name are lost to history. Snooker is also slang for a new cadet. The most popular story is that the word was used by a British army officer, Neville Chamberlain (not the future PM), commenting on a fellow officer’s sub-par performance at the pool table. In a game of snooker, the word is also used as a verb for leaving an opponent in a place such that it’s impossible to take a direct shot. This usage likely resulted in the general sense of the word. Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:

"'Marty was a con artist and he had me snookered,' remembers Edgell."
Kristian Hammerstad; Ticketmaster's Dark History; The American Prospect (Washington, DC); Feb 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No man treats a motorcar as foolishly as he treats another human being. When the car will not go, he does not attribute its annoying behavior to sin; he does not say, "You are a wicked motorcar, and I shall not give you any more petrol until you go." He attempts to find out what is wrong and to set it right. An analogous way of treating human beings is, however, considered to be contrary to the truths of our holy religion. -Bertrand Russell, philosopher, mathematician, author, Nobel laureate (18 May 1872-1970)





