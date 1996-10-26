

kingpin PRONUNCIATION: (KING-pin)

MEANING: noun:

1. The most important person in an organization, especially one who is the head of a crime organization.

2. The tallest, foremost, or the central pin in an arrangement of bowling pins.

3. A main bolt, for example, a large vertical bolt in an axle of a vehicle.

ETYMOLOGY: From skittles, a lawn game involving pins that are toppled by a ball, the ancestor of modern bowling. Earliest documented use: 1773.

USAGE:

Laundering in Texas; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 26, 1996.



Cartels have a way of reorganising, and new kingpins are already moving into the vacant space in the market.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)





