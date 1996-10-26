  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 16, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from ball games

This week’s words
Hail Mary
kingpin
Skittle Players Outside an Inn (detail), 1660
Art: Jan Steen
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

kingpin

PRONUNCIATION:
(KING-pin)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The most important person in an organization, especially one who is the head of a crime organization.
2. The tallest, foremost, or the central pin in an arrangement of bowling pins.
3. A main bolt, for example, a large vertical bolt in an axle of a vehicle.

ETYMOLOGY:
From skittles, a lawn game involving pins that are toppled by a ball, the ancestor of modern bowling. Earliest documented use: 1773.

USAGE:
“Cartels have a way of reorganising, and new kingpins are already moving into the vacant space in the market.”
Laundering in Texas; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 26, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)

