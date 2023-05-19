

Photo: USMC / Wikimedia Words from ball games A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jump ball PRONUNCIATION: (JUHMP bawl)

MEANING: noun:

1. A contest too close to call.

2. An undecided situation or one with no preference.

ETYMOLOGY: From the game of basketball in which, to begin or to resume play, an official throws a ball up between two opponents. Earliest documented use: 1924.

USAGE:

Colin Lancaster; Fed Up!; Harriman House; 2021.



“It was a jump ball as to whether I walked out.”

Michael Z. Lewin; Missing Woman; Open Road; 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)





