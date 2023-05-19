  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 19, 2023
This week’s theme
Words from ball games

This week’s words
Hail Mary
kingpin
wheelhouse
snooker
jump ball

jump ball
Photo: USMC / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

jump ball

PRONUNCIATION:
(JUHMP bawl)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A contest too close to call.
2. An undecided situation or one with no preference.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the game of basketball in which, to begin or to resume play, an official throws a ball up between two opponents. Earliest documented use: 1924.

USAGE:
“The early votes are still a jump ball.”
Colin Lancaster; Fed Up!; Harriman House; 2021.

“It was a jump ball as to whether I walked out.”
Michael Z. Lewin; Missing Woman; Open Road; 2016.

See more usage examples of jump ball in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)

