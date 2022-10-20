

Oct 20, 2022

Sloane Ranger PRONUNCIATION: (slohn RAYN-juhr)

MEANING: noun: A young, fashionable, upper-class person.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of Sloane Square (in Chelsea, London) + Lone Ranger, coined by the writer Peter York in Harpers & Queen magazine. Earliest documented use: 1975.

NOTES: Chelsea, in west London, is a wealthy area. Apparently it was fashionable at one time for young women from there to wear expensive country clothes. From the resemblance of someone with a scarf tied close to the chin to the masked Lone Ranger, the magazine writer Peter York coined this term and later co-wrote the book The Official Sloane Ranger Handbook. Originally the term applied to a young woman, but now can be used for anyone. The term is sometimes shortened to simply, Sloane.

USAGE: “Go full-on Sloane Ranger in high-rise jeans and an oversize blazer.”

Fabulous at Every Age; Harper’s Bazaar (New York); Sep 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A society which is mobile, which is full of channels for the distribution of a change occurring anywhere, must see to it that its members are educated to personal initiative and adaptability. Otherwise, they will be overwhelmed by the changes in which they are caught and whose significance or connections they do not perceive. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)





