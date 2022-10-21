  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 21, 2022
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux

shrinkflation
selectorate
frizzle
Sloane Ranger
with Anu Garg

fertigation

PRONUNCIATION:
(fuhr-ti-GAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: The application of fertilizer by adding it to the water in an irrigation system.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of fertilizer + irrigation. Earliest documented use: 1967.

USAGE:
“Meg could tell that Christopher was assessing their condition even as he expounded on the alternatives for irrigation. They had covered most of the acreage when he arrived at a final point. ‘Have you considered fertigation?’”
Sheila Connolly; Golden Malicious; Berkley; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new. -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)

