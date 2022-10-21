

Oct 21, 2022 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux



This week’s words

shrinkflation

selectorate

frizzle

Sloane Ranger

fertigation



Laura Murphy manages fertigation

Used by permission Photo: © 2016 UC Regents Used by permission Portmanteaux A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fertigation PRONUNCIATION: (fuhr-ti-GAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: The application of fertilizer by adding it to the water in an irrigation system.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of fertilizer + irrigation. Earliest documented use: 1967.

USAGE: “Meg could tell that Christopher was assessing their condition even as he expounded on the alternatives for irrigation. They had covered most of the acreage when he arrived at a final point. ‘Have you considered fertigation?’”

Sheila Connolly; Golden Malicious; Berkley; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new. -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate