Portmanteaux
Laura Murphy manages fertigation
Photo: © 2016 UC Regents
Used by permission
fertigation
fertigation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The application of fertilizer by adding it to the water in an irrigation system.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of fertilizer + irrigation. Earliest documented use: 1967.
USAGE:
“Meg could tell that Christopher was assessing their condition even as he expounded on the alternatives for irrigation. They had covered most of the acreage when he arrived at a final point. ‘Have you considered fertigation?’”
Sheila Connolly; Golden Malicious; Berkley; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Love doesn't just sit there, like a stone, it has to be made, like bread; remade all the time, made new. -Ursula K. Le Guin, author (21 Oct 1929-2018)
